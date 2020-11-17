Parliament Wants ACB to Withdraw Bakili Muluzi’s Corruption Case

Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs has asked the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to withdraw former president Bakili Muluzi’s corruption case arguing it is draining tax payer’s money.

We are waiting for formal communication- Matemba

The proposal comes as the case continues to hang at the high court 15 years after it commenced.

Speaking after the office of the Attorney General presented a progress report on the case, Yusuf Nthenda Chairperson of the committee said at the pace the case is taking, the only available option is to drop it as it is just draining government of the hard earned tax payer’s money.

Meanwhile, Reyneck Matemba Director General of ACB says his office wait for formal communication from the committee before taking any action.-(MIJ Online)