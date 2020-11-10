Nankhumwa, Three Other DPP Gurus Case Adjourned to Monday

Chala Mmwamba, Chala Mmwamba: Nankhumwa and Jeff Wa Jeff

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to Monday a case in which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa is challenging his expulsion from the party.

Nankhumwa, alongside party secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, Treasurer General Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West Legislator Yusuf Nthenda were all expelled from the party by the Central Committee on grounds of gross misconduct.

However, the four senior DPP Members proceeded to obtain an injunction stopping the party’s decision.

Lawyers representing both sides met with Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda to map the way forward on the matter.

While the DPP want the injunction lifted, Nankhumwa and his team on the other hand want the injunction extended.

Gilbert Khonyongwa lawyer representing the four said as it stands his clients are still holding their respective positions within the party unless the court decides otherwise.