MACRA Renovates 1875 Health Centre

By Ruth Lengani

Kazako (in black face mask) handing over the donation, pic by Ruth Lengani – Mana

Karonga, October 29, Mana: Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has renovated Lwenga Health Centre constructed in 1875 in the are of Traditional Authority (TA) Wasambo in Karonga to a tune of K31 million as part of World Post Day commemorations.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said MACRA resources belong to Malawians hence the donation.

“We thank MACRA for the good things they have done to people of Karonga. MACRA resources are for Malawians and that is what people from Karonga have received on this day,” he said.

MACRA Director of Finance, Ben Chitsonga said the organisation was committed to promoting government agenda of providing quality services in each and every sector.

He said the donation would provide conducive environment for mothers who go to give birth at the facility.

TA Wasambo expressed gratitude for the gesture and asked government to construct staff houses at the Health Centre.

Lwegza Health Centre was constructed in 1875 and serves a population of over 6000 people.

Member States globally celebrates World Post Day on October 9.

This year Malawi celebrated the event on October 28, 2020 because of Covid-19 pandemic.