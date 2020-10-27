Albino Murder Suspect Found Dead Outside Ntcheu Prison

A Man suspected to have a hand in the gruesome murder of a person with Albinism has been found dead outside Ntcheu Prison.

The deceased identified as Herbert Maloni was on remand at Ntcheu prison awaiting his sentence following his conviction.

Ntcheu police Publicist Hastings Chigalu confirmed the development in an interview saying the police have instituted a probe into the matter to establish the cause of the death.

The deceased Maloni has become the second albino murder suspect to die while in custody.

Since 2014, there have been cases of attacks, abduction and killings of albinos in Malawi in the wake of rise of superstitions that albino body parts are used to make people successful and rich as assisted by witch doctors.