Four More Days Behind Bars For ‘Fraud’ Suspect Prophet Bushiri

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary will have to spend four more days in custody after South African Court postponed bail hearing to Friday.

The South African based Malawian Prophet Bushiri and alongside his wife Mary were arrested in South Africa on Tuesday last week over Fraud and Money laundering allegations.

On Monday, the Couple and the third accused person appeared before the court for bail application but Magistrate Thandi Thelede postponed the hearing to Friday, 30 October 2020.

The Malawian Prophet and businessman Bushiri and Wife Prophetess Mary were also arrested last year by the South African Police on similar charges of fraud and Money laundering.