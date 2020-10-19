Clearing Rubble: ACB to Probe Chakwera, State House

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) says will probe President Lazarus Chakwera on fraud allegations circulating on Social media indicating that State House has been inflating figures for business at Crossroads Hotel.

ACB’s Director General, Reyneck Matemba disclosed the development on Monday during a press conference held in Lilongwe. He said the body will soon commence investigation into the matter.

Reports have been circulating on the internet and social media platforms that Malawi state house has allegedly been over-paying for lodging for some Israeli security experts on its bill.

It has been exposed within the State House the gruesome theft by the new administration and at the center of the whole scheme are State House Chief of Staff Prince Kapondangaga and Director of Finance Gedion Kalumbu who have connived with one Kiza Aziz Elias–who is posing as an agent hosting three “Israeli security agents” at Crossroads Hotel at the expense of the tax payer.

The Israelis, reveals the source, are purportedly in the country to train Malawi Police Service (MPs) Malawi Defense Force (MDF), National Intelligence Service (NIS) and President Chakwera’s private security detail some finer details for Very Important Persons (VIP) close protection in order to defend the new president.

The Jerusalem security experts have also been to Zimbabwe to train the State operatives. Kiza Aziz Elias–whom the information we have also described as Miguel Elias, has his particulars as follows; born 1st of January 1972, trading as Chitundu Distributers, P O Box 1766, Blantyre.

He has been lodging at Crossroads Hotel with the said “Israelis” from the 5th of July 2020. “The other room is booked in the name of Mr Zora who is a fictitious and non-existence person because Zora is the name of Mr Miguel Elias child in Blantyre.

“The other occupant is Mr Mitha who happens to be Elias mother’s brother, but is nowhere near Crossroads Hotel. And the third person is Mr Eugenia Molera who happens to be the maiden name of his wife.

In short, Mr Eugenia Molera does not exist, he is a bogus character,” states in part the information we have.

The source then goes on to reveal that State House is paying a whopping 300 US Dollars, an equivalent of MK240, 000 per room when the real price of a room at Crossroads is at MK77, 000.