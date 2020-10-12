Lake Malawi Wrangle: Chakwera, Magufuli For Dialogue

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, October 12, Mana: State House has described contact and dialogue as crucial on matters of tension between countries.

Contact and dialogue is the solution- Kampondeni

State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, made the remarks on Monday during a weekly press briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The remarks were in reaction to how Malawi and Tanzania intend to address the Lake Malawi border wrangle.

Kampondeni said the President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Tanzania counterpart; John Pombe Magufuli agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue.

He said what is needed now is for the two countries to build rapport and focus on diplomatic relationship.

“There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest,” he said.

Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.

Speaking to journalists at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on his arrival from Tanzania on Thursday last week, Chakwera emphasized on the need for building rapport before sensitive matters such as the lake- boundary issue, are discussed.

“My primary reason for visiting Tanzania was to establish rapport, to build friendship so that when we talk about such sensitive issues we talk from a position of friendship and not from hostility,” he said.

Tanzania claims half of the Lake Malawi, which is said to be rich in oil and gas, to which Malawi disputes.