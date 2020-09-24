Bizzare! Family Take Corpse to MRA Office

Some angry family members and business persons dumped remains of a Lilongwe businessman identified as Dennis Katsache at the Malawi Revenue Authority – MRA Mzuzu offices following his sudden death.

The chaotic scene attracted hundreds of passersby leading to a standstill of some business in the city early today.

Vice Chairperson of the cross boarder business persons, Scrivina Dzonzi claims Katsache died at a lodge after some MRA officers asked him to pay extra MK4 million tax on goods he already paid at the Songwe boarder.

MRA Publicist Steve Kapoloma is yet to comment but Northern Region Deputy Police spokesperson Maurice Chapola has confirmed receipt of a complaint of sudden death.-RTV