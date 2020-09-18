Cat-Rat Disciplinary Hearing For Nankhumwa Called Off…As 30 MPs Render Support

Some of the MPs that rendered support to Nankhumwa

Disciplinary hearing for Leader of Opposition and DPP VP for the Souther Region Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa has been called off after he raised concerns about the composition of the panel.

Nankhumwa argued that some of the members of the panel were interested parties and eyeing the party’s presidency at the next convention and also the position of Leader of Opposition.

Lawyer for Nankhumwa Gift Khonyongwa told Nation Online that the meeting resolved to let the panel go back to the drawing board and report later.

Members of the panel included George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango. The panelists left the venue without granting interviews to journalists.

About 30 DPP MPs were there too to give moral support to their beloved leader in the August House.