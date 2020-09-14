NBM Donates to Bankers Conference 2020

Kaunda (right) presents the dummy cheque to Nkungula

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Friday donated K1.5 million to the Institute of Bankers in Malawi (IOB) towards this year’s Bankers Conference scheduled for early next month.

Making the donation, NBM plc Head of Cards &eBanking William Kaunda said the theme of the conference ‘Surviving the VUCA world: The age of Business Mavericks’ used in context of the current situation, the world has become more Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) due to the impact of Covid-19 and other political shenanigans.

“As a Bank, we acknowledge the fact that organisations ought to continue pushing for survival despite the uncertainty and volatility brought on by Covid-19. It is pertinent to approach this challenge as an opportunity for growth and take innovative, unchartered, and unusual routes in order to achieve this growth,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda hailed IOB for its crucial role of developing skills within the banking and financial services sector in the country.

“We are confident that the knowledge to be shared at this year’s conference will be very critical to players in Malawi’s diverse industries not only banking and financial services sector. Because of this confidence in IOB, NBM plc has also sponsored its staff from different divisions to attend this conference and it is our legitimate expectation that they will come back and implement the best practices learnt. This, of course, is in addition to the actual conference sponsorship,” said Kaunda.

IOB Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula thanked NBM plc for the donation saying it will go a long way in organizing this year’s conference.

“Business models are to be changed in order for organisations to survive. It is no longer business as usual, it is the survival of the fittest. Yet we realize that even in such tough times, organisations can come together and discuss the current trends and be able to share ways of doing business and sail through the troubled waters.”

“These are extraordinary times and to find a partner like National Bank of Malawi is awesome. Thank you so much for your support. Your action does not mean that you are not affected but that you care. May you continue in the spirit you have been,” said Nkungula.

The Bankers Conference 2020 will be held in Blantyre from 8 to 9th October 2020 and will be hybrid as it will be held both online through Microsoft Teams and physical.