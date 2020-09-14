JB’s PP Rebuffs MCP, We Are Not Merging

STATEMENT 14th September, 2020

PEOPLES PARTY NOT MERGING WITH MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY

Peoples Party has learnt of rumours making rounds that there are plans to merge with its alliance partner Malawi Congress Party to create a single political bloc.At no time has the issue of a merger between the two parties been discussed at any of the party’s levels of decision and policymaking right from grassroots to national executive committee.

As things stand, Peoples Party continues to enjoy its cordial working relationship with MCP as a stand-alone political formation.

Both, MCP and PP plus the other seven parties remain focused to ensuring that the Tonse administration under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima delivers meaningful and sustainable development to Malawians as per our campaign promises.

All matters that affect the structure and/or restructuring of the party remain a responsibility of its membership across the nation through rightful consensus according to the law.

Furthermore, decisions made from such consensus will only be communicated through party sanctioned channels i.e. Publicity department.

We hereby discourage rumour mongering among our supporters and all Malawians in these very important matters.

SIGNED

Ackson Kalaile Banda, MP

PP National Publicity Secretary