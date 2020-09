Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East Constituency John Bande has joined the main ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a political party in Tonse Alliance administration.

Bande was welcome into MCP camp on Saturday by Party’s Vice President Sidik Mia at Nkolokoti in Blantyre.

The former cabinet Minister, Bande won the Blantyre City East City in the 2019 elections after standing on an independent ticket.