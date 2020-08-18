UN to Protect Survivors Of Sexual Violence in Malawi

By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe, August 18, Mana: United Nations has expressed its commitment to protecting survivors of sexual violence particularly against women and girls in the country.

(UN) Ad Interim Resident Coordinator, Benoit Thiry disclosed the development through a Press Statement made available on Monday to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe.

“The UN reiterates its commitment to continue supporting the government and people of Malawi to uphold human rights,” he said.

Thiry pointed out that violence against women and girls was an obstacle to the achievement of equality, development and peace in the country.

He viewed that High Court’s judgement in favour of 18 women and girls, who reported incidents of rape and sexual assault by Police Officers in October 2019 in Mbwatalika and Mpingu, Lilongwe, was a step forward to address sexual crimes in the country.

“The Women Lawyers Association has played a pivotal role in bringing the case to the attention of the High Court and reinforcing the Constitutional right of survivors of sexual violence to access justice and effective remedies for the harm that they have suffered,” Thiry said.

He added that it was important that authorities should ensure a prompt, effective and impartial investigation so that all persons suspected of crimes in this case are subjected to criminal processes.

“Moreover, the survivors should be provided necessary support and assistance,” the UN Ad Interim Resident Coordinator said.

According to Thiry, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialized organizations of the UN active in the country which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for all Malawians.