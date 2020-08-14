Chakwera Orders Immediate Demotion Of National Police Spokesperson Nyaude

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the immediate transfer and demotion of deputy national police Public Relation Officer Thomeck Nyaude for telling the nation the truth that over 140 people were arrested in Chikwawa for failing to put on face masks as part of enforcement of gazetted guide lines.

Nyaude, has been demoted and redeployed to the northern regional police’s general duties section.

Nyaude’s redeployment comes barely day after granting Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) an interview that did not go down well with the leadership of Tonse Alliance government.

In the interview, Nyaude confirmed the arrest of 145 people found not wearing face masks in Chikwawa district. Little did he know that the interview he granted in good faith would land him in hot soup.

Nyaude has since been replaced by Peter Kalaya, who was the spokesperson for the Northern Region Police. The posting is with immediate effect, according to a copy of wireless message in our possession.

James Kadadzera, who issued statement denouncing Nyaude’s story, remains national spokesperson.