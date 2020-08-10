BREAKING NEWS:Court Frees Former Spy Chief Kenam Kalilani and Ex-State House Chief ICT officer Chingwalungwalu

Kalilani: Freed

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has granted Bail to former National Intelligence Services Director General Kenam Kalilani and former State house Chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu with the following conditions:

1 .To pay MK 500,000 cash

2. A surety of MK 500 ,000 non cash

3. Report to Area 30 every two weeks Friday .

4. Submit travelling documents to police

Chingwalungwalu: Out on bail

5. Not to leave Lilongwe unless they communicate with police headquarters.

However, the state wants the two accused to continue working with investigators for further investigation while they already had 14 days to conclude their investigations.

The state further say the two may have other charges added to them and another third accused person may be arrested or added to the case. The matter has since been adjourned to 31 August.