PAC Advises Chakwera to Trim His Family Cabinet; ‘Walk the Talk Mr President’

The quasi-religious group, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has asked President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera to trim his cabinet as a measure of serving tax payers money.

PAC’s Chairperson Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale made the call on Thursday during an interference meeting Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe. He reminded Chakwera that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) promised a lean cabinet prior to elections.

“Your Excellency may wish to be reminded that PAC shared with you 19 issues in 2014 and 2019. You may wish to be reminded that you wrote responses to our office. Cabinet size and composition were some of the crucial issues raised with you at the time.

“This is what MCP stated in responding to Cabinet size ‘MCP has reiterated that it will have a lean Government, between 14 and 20 ministers.

This is in order to save as much Government funds as possible. Such a government reduces patronage and politics of appeasement’…” Monsignor Thawale reminded Chakwera

President Chakwera’s cabinet also known as ‘ Family Cabinet’ has a total number of 31-members from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) , Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM party and Joyce Banda’s People’s Party(PP).