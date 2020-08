Connect on Linked in

Four suspects at Nkhotakota Police Station have tested Positive for coronavirus, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Four suspects confirmed positive- Kaponda

Nkhotakota Police Station Public Relations Officer, Williams Kaponda confirmed the development on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the four suspects have since been taken to a quarantine centre at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

As of Wednesday, the country registered 4226 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 136 deaths.