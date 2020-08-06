Don’t Panic…One Million Jobs Possible- Chakwera

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says it is possible to create one million jobs for the youths despite the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the economy of the country and the world at large.

One Million Jobs possible- Chakwera

Chakwera made the assurance in an interview with New Africa Magazine. He said Tonse administration will create a conducive for the youth in the country to create employment for themselves.

“…will see how we can still face that challenge because that is possible with more industry being created and so forth. We will have to explain to people the context of what we are able to do and what we are not able to do,” said Chakwera

He added that: “I still believe that we can [do it], and we can have all these young people employed in some fashion or they can employ themselves in some fashion.

We will make sure we have the financial wherewithal so that everyone is truly given a chance to do something. We feel that not only is this a possibility, this is doable,”

Recently, the Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Ken Kandodo disclosed that government will set up job centres across the country in a bid to improve employment and job creation.

centres will be a database where people looking for jobs will log on the computer and check jobs that are available and at the same time employers will share details about their organizations and vacancies available.