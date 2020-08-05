Malawi’s Top Notch Crime Buster Bob Mtekama Dies of Covid-19

The Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Malawi Police Service (MPs) Bob Mtekama died on Tuesday evening after contracting coronavirus.

Rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord

According to a statement signed by National Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera, the late Mtekama died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after testing Positive for Covid-19.

“Mtekama who was diabetic was referred to the hospital when his condition worsened and whilst in hospital he tested positive of covid19,” said Kadadzera in a statement.

The ‘crime buster’ as was fondly referred to by fellow police officers was born on May 4, 1968. He joined the service on June 27, 1992 and served in different senior portfolios.

A lawyer by profession and one of the top-notch forensic investigations experts in Malawi and beyond was key in the ongoing fraud investigations in the country.