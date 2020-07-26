DPP blames Tonse As Covid-19 Escalate

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has blamed Tonse Alliance administration led by Lazarus Chakwera for the increase in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Tonse Alliance Supporters disregarding Covid19 prevention measures

DPP’s Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, was speaking in an interview with a local radio station on Sunday.

Nankhumwa accused Tonse Alliance for neglecting Covid-19 preventive measures set by the previous administration (DPP administration) during the campaign period for the 23rd June presidential elections,

“I blame the current administration for neglecting covid-19 preventive measures during the campaign period,” said Nankhumwa

However, Nankhumwa asked President Chakwera’s administration to tighten the fight against Covid-19 by among others buying testing kits and putting tough preventing measures.

Recently, President Chakwera called upon Malawians to join hands in the fight against covid-19 in the country.

The country has so far 3557 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 103 deaths from 26602 test conducted.