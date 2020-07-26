DPP blames Tonse As Covid-19 Escalate

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has blamed Tonse Alliance administration led by Lazarus Chakwera for the increase in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.
DPP’s Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, was speaking in an interview with a local radio station on Sunday.
Nankhumwa accused Tonse Alliance for neglecting Covid-19 preventive measures set by the previous administration (DPP administration) during the campaign period for the 23rd June presidential elections,
“I blame the current administration for neglecting covid-19 preventive measures during the campaign period,” said Nankhumwa
However, Nankhumwa asked President Chakwera’s administration to tighten the fight against Covid-19 by among others buying testing kits and putting tough preventing measures.
Recently, President Chakwera called upon Malawians to join hands in the fight against covid-19 in the country.
The country has so far 3557 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 103 deaths from 26602 test conducted.