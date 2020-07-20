APM Aide Chisale On Remand, Lawyer to Apply for Bail

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s top security aide, Norman Chisale has been remanded to Chichiri Prison in Blantyre for the next seven days.

Chisale was re-arrested on Friday for assault charges after being granted bail on fraud and money laundering charges.

The state through Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) applied for a 21 day remand but the Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza reduced the days to seven.

Meanwhile, Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe has indicated that he will apply to the High Court to have his client released on bail because it remains his constitutional right.