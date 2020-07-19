Dark Sunday: Ex-Agriculture Deputy Minister Mauwa Succumbs to COVID-19

Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, also Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu North Constituency, Margaret Roka Mauwa has died after contracting coronavirus.

According to reports, Mauwa died on Sunday afternoon after a short time battle with Covid-19, a deadly disease caused by coronavirus.

Mauwa also worked as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Acting CEO for Agricultural Development Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) before being posted to Ministry of Agriculture.

Mauwa’s death comes barely hours after the death of prominent lawyer Khuze Kapeta SC who also succumbed to Covid-19.

Lawyer Kapeta SC died on Sunday morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The burial ceremonies for both Margaret Roka Mauwa and Khuze Kapeta will be announced in the due course.