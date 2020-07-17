It’s Too Much-Chisale Reacts Furiously On Re-Arrest

The police in Lilongwe has re-arrested former President Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale for attempted murder barely minutes after being granted bail on fraud and money laundering charges.

Chisale Re-Arrested

Soon after the Chief Magistrate Violet Chipawo granted bail to Chisale on Friday morning, the State prosecutor told the court that he (Chisale) will be re-arrested for the said charge.

The top Mutharika’s security aide Chisale reacted furiously saying: “It’s too much. I am a person too and I feel pain.”

Chisale was suspected to have shot a woman at Chimwakhunda Township in Blantyre as he was allegedly chasing people suspected to have been unarmed robbers prior to 23 May elections.

Chisale, who was arrested on Monday on money laundering and fraud charges, arrived at the Court handcuffed with a Bible in his hands.