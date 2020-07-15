MBC Boss Sumbuleta Admits Mistake

The Director General for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Aubrey Sumbuleta has admitted that the state broadcaster made some mistakes in previous years in discharging its duties.

Kazako, Sumbuleta in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Sumbuleta made the confession on Wednesday during a familiarization by the newly appointed Minister of Information Gospel Kazako at MBC’s main studios in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Sumbuleta said the institution will seat down to correct the past mistakes and make sure not to repeat them. He added that MBC will change for the better.

“Realistically, as professionals, there are areas where we have done well and areas that we have not done well.

We will go back to the drawing board look at where we did well and where we did not and not repeat the same mistakes that were done,” said Sumbuleta

In his remarks, Kazako said MBC will undergo restructuring process to ensure that it delivers as a public broadcaster; a thing which he said has been neglected for so long.

“MBC belongs to people of Malawi and Malawi belongs to all Malawians. We want everyone to have equal opportunities.

“Our President has been saying that we need to create a Malawi that gives equal opportunities to people on merit thus disregarding social background, party affiliation, tribe or region where one is coming from,” he explained.

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was founded in 1964. It has two radio stations (MBC 1 and 2) and a Television Station.