Immigration Dept Affected By Covid-19…Reports 53 Cases

By Lily Kampani, Mana

Part of the presentation ceremony-Photo Credit Sylvester Kumwenda, Mana

Director General of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Dr Masauko Medi has disclosed that at least 53 immigration officers from Lilongwe and Mwanza have tested positive to Coronavirus with 12 still fighting the pandemic and 41 fully recovered.

Medi made the remarks in Lilongwe on Wednesday when United nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) handed over Personal Protective Equipment PPEs) to the Department.

“Coronavirus has affected our operations tremendously by limiting the number of people working but on the other hand, the experience has helped to remove fear from the frontline workers who feel more equipped to continue with business as usual while still adhering to preventive measures,” stated Medi.

He described the donation as very timely considering the vulnerability the office is in at the moment citing handling of returnees from South Africa as one of those vulnerable situations.

The donation will benefit about 200 officers from Mwanza, Dedza and the headquarters.

Medi, therefore, urged all officers not to exploit the PPEs by selling them but rather take care of them saying it is for their own benefit that of the clients.

UNHCR Country Representative, Fatima Muhamad Cole said the main goal of the donation is to assist government in the fight against Covid-19.

She said the donation is a result of her office’s support in order for immigration officers to receive returnees in a conducive environment.

“UNHCR remains committed to providing support to immigration at all levels and will soon assist them with five motor bikes,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner for Refugee Dr Hudson Mankhwala said the donation cannot be overemphasized as Covid-19 is getting worse by the day.

He urged the officers to continue following preventive measures as stipulated by government.

The items donated include face masks, computers, printers and refugee shelters.