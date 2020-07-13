MCP IT Wizard Daud Suleman Recovers from Covid-19

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Information Technology, Daud Suleman has been discharged from Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after recovering from Covid-19.

Suleman, who was the MCP’s Key witness during the presidential elections case, confirmed the development in a video clip circulating on the social media platforms such as Whatsapp and facebook.

In the clip, Suleman commended health workers, state president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima for supporting him in hospital.

Commenting on the matter, United Democratic Front (UDF) leader, Atupele Muluzi urged people who were in contact with Suleman to go for Covid-19 test.

The UDF leader, Muluzi also asked Malawians to treat the pandemic with seriousness.

” It’s my sincere hope that all those who have been in contact with him before hospitalization were advised so as to get tested.

Let’s treat this pandemic with the seriousness it deserves as it might mean death for others.

Let’s listen from Daud. Denial means life or death. It even starts with failure to disclose to others your status when it would have mattered most,” said Muluzi while praising God for healing Suleman.

Meanwhile, Malawi has recorded 2364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 38 deaths and 557 recoveries.