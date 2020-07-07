Oops!Chakwera Spends Over K500million On Failed Bingu Stadium Jamboree…As Macra Splashes Fuel

Part of the decorations

Report reaching Malawi Voice indicate that the newly elected government carelessly spent over K500million on the independence celebrations that was cancelled on eleventh hour due to the rapid upsurge of covid-19.

According to some members of the joint committee, even the procurement of the materials was a total sham.

“Imagine decoration, food and publicity alone cost over K400million..there was no control, we were just spending anyhow, is this new approach of doing things as we are told to believe?,” asked the source

However, this was contrary to what President Chakwera said after receiving the Sword of Command, subsequently being inaugurated as the 6th president of Malawi at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe, a ceremony that coincided with the country’s 56th Independence Anniversary commemoration.

Dr. Chakwera says it was time to clear all the rubbles that Malawi has been engulfed in for almost 26 years straight.

Chakwera who was amongst the generation of 4 million citizens which witnessed the birth of Malawi, said since the inception of democracy 26 years ago, Malawi has been buried in the rubble that has hindered her economic growth despite achieving political liberation 56 years ago.

In a powerful speech, the President said Malawians, for 26 years have been dealt with raw deals; given poverty instead of prosperity, seen division instead of nationalism, suffered human rights abuses instead of enjoying political tolerance, corruption instead of good governance and state capture instead of institutional autonomy.

“And now, after 26 years of false starts and stale finishes, it is no secret that my generation has not only left our homeland unbuilt, but also in ruins.

“It is because of these ruins that our first task in building a new Malawi is clearing the rubble,” said the newly elected Malawi Leader.

He said the rubble includes corruption, which has left taxes in ruins; laziness, which has left infrastructure in ruins; passivism, which has left people’s rights in ruin, donor dependency, regionalism, impunity, negativity, unprofessionalism and incompetence.

Present during the event was the Vice-President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu and special Presidential envoys of Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe amongst other international guests.

Mana/sk/thz