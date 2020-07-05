Your Excellency, Don’t Abandon ‘Rev’ Tittle

By Apostle Joseph Langa

Is this an official presidential portrait? God says don’t use it.

Warning–If you are not a believer, don’t read this post–you will not appreciate the message of God in this write-up.

Is this portrait already printed? Where is the tittle Rev? Has it been dumped? Oh my God! That tittle means a lot spiritually my President. I am sure you know it. Don’t dump it.

It’s an honour to have a President of a country with such a tittle. Tittles don’t make someone Holy but they always remind you that you are a man of God.

We (the believers in Malawi and everyone in Malawi) prayed, fasted, campaigned, protected the votes, hanged our reputation on the line, we were ridiculed, etc, not for personal rewards but we believe that only a man of God can turn Malawi from rags to riches.

We are proud of what we have achieved and we want to see that tittle “Rev” on our President’s portrait to remind those close to him that their boss is a Man of God. Azimuopa!!!

We have hope that with a man of God on the Presidential seat–things will start working. Let’s be extremely serious with this.

I am also extending this message direct to the President. That’s why I have also tagged his family members…

Don’t make this grave mistake my President. It can cost your position. I know that you know exactly what I mean having been in ministry for your whole life. Always remember why God has given you this position.

The people of Malawi need you. We waited for so long to see this day. Some of us have never voted for a winner. This was the first time and we don’t want it to be the last…

Scripture Reference

“At another time I may promise to build and plant a nation or a kingdom. But suppose that nation does what I consider evil and doesn’t obey me. Then I will change my plans about the good that I promised to do to it.”- Jeremiah 18:9-10 GW

About the Author

Apostle Joseph Langa –is the presiding Bishop, General Overseer and Founder for Community in Christ Outreach Ministries.