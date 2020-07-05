Grace Life To Drop ‘Tiyenazo’ Video

By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe, July 4, Mana; Lilongwe based renowned music group Grace Life Clique is this year set to drop a video of a song titled ‘Tiyenazo.’

Grace Clique – The mission is to preach the Gospel to all nations. Pic courtesy of Grace Life Clique

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe on Friday the group’s Coordinator Peter Malenga who goes by the stage name, Hogus, described the yet to be released video as an encouragement for people not to give up on God when faced with various challenges and struggles of life.

He said there are times that people are tempted to renounce their faith in Jesus due to afflictions and suffering they are passing through and as such the video is produced to give life to the concept.

Malenga said the video is produced to help telling a story of how people struggle in life and assist them to fully understand the message that is in the song.

He added that, apart from listening people are also interested in watching which has lead the group to producing the video as one way of reaching people with the gospel in their medium of interest.

“We believe producing the video will make the message in the song more impactful and meaningful than just releasing an audio,” he said.

As a music group, Grace Life Clique, has discovered that in music industry there are different audiences whose likings are also different and as such working on the video was meant to meet the liking of such audiences.

“Our mission is to preach the gospel to all nations so we are certain that the video will reach many people and they will be encouraged by the message in the song,” he pointed out.

In a separate interview, one of the artists under Grace Life Clique, Kennie Banda who goes by the stage name, Massive, said fans should expect a good production with more creativity in the video.

“We believe Tiyenazo song with the creativity in the video will really encourage young people to keep the fire burning regardless of challenges they encounter on their way to success,” Massive said.

The video produced by DG Prinko and audio by Draven at Extreme Mic Studio will be available on Youtube and other websites.