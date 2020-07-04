Gule Wa Mkulu Abuse Irks Chewa Heritage

Chewa People under the banner Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) has strongly condemned the use of Gule Wamkulu during political party and government rallies in the country.

This follows the widespread concerns about a gang of Gule Wamkulu attacking members of the public in Lilongwe during the swearing in ceremony of Lazarus Chakwera as the country’s President.

The gang heavily armed with panga knives forcefully demanded money from motorists and pedestrians as well as snatching their valuable property.

In an interview with Nation Online Chefo’s Secretary General, Richard Mdyetseni described the use of Gule Wamkulu during political rallies as very unfortunate.

“Gulewamkulu is an integral part of the Chewa culture. It is a sacred dance. It is respected. What is happening is actually disheartening.

We perform Gule Wamkulu during funerals of Gule Wamkulu initiates or Chewa chiefs, when a new chief is being installed or during celebrations to mark the harvest period,” said Mdyetseni

Recently, the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said it was engaging with Chewa Heritage Foundation and chiefs to tame Gule wa Mkulu.