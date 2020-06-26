Police Denies Arresting Mchacha Over Electoral Crimes

The Malawi Police Service says Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, Charles Mchacha has not been arrested as it is being circulated in social media platforms such as Whatsapp and facebook.

Mchacha Victim of Fake News

On Thursday, social media was awash with reports indicating that Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have arrested Mchacha for allegedly attempting to set on ablaze Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) National Tally centre at the College of Medicine in Blantyre.

In an interview with local media in Blantyre on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Malawi Police responsible for security during the electoral period, Noel Kaira said there is no record at any police station that Mchacha has been arrested.

In a related development, over Forty-six people have been arrested across the country over electoral crimes..

“We have 46 people in custody who are alleged to have violated electoral laws. Among the crimes include giving handouts, unlawful detention of party monitors, arson, intimidation of monitors, causing chaos, being in possession of more than one voter registration ID and being found with sharp objects such as knives,” said Kayira.

Some of the districts where electoral violence took place are Rumphi, Mzimba and Salima districts.