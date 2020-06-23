DPP’s Nankhumwa Casts His Vote in Mulanje Central

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has cast his vote at Khaya Primary School in Mulanje Central.

Nankhumwa in ballot box

Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency, has since called upon all registered voters to cast their vote. He also described the voting process as simple and fast.

“It is important that we all exercise our right to vote. The Voting process is simple and fast” said Nankhumwa

Malawi is holding the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the courts.