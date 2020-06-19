Mutharika Set to Address Supporters in Kasungu, Mzimba

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance presidential candidate, President Professor Peter Mutharika is expected to address thousands of supporters at Kasungu Boma this morning.

Thousands of Supporters waiting for Mutharika at Kasungu Boma

Meanwhile, thousands of Mighty DPP-UDF alliances supporters are flocking to Kasungu Boma for President Mutharika’s rally.

In the afternoon, President Professor Mutharika will also address people at Mzimba boma and Mzuzu as part of his countrywide campaign tour ahead of fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd of June 2020.

APM: Ready to defend victory

Malawi will hold the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May, 2019 presidential elections by the court.

The Malawi leader, President Mutharika who was declared the winner in the nullified elections has since vowed to defend the victory.