APM Storms Kasungu; Pledges Continued Development

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has reiterated Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance commitment to develop the country.

President Professor Mutharika was speaking on Friday during a campaign whistle stop tour at Kasungu Boma. He said his administration will continue to implement various development projects.

“We will continue implementing various development projects here in Kasungu and across the country.

Soon we will launch the construction of modern markets at Chatoloma and Chikhoma Trading centres,” said President Mutharika

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika also promised to improve the welfare of youths in the country by among others proving them with loans to start small scale business.

President Mutharika then appealed to registered voters to vote for Mighty DPP-UDF alliance for development to continue in the country.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court.