US Retired Supreme Court Judge O’Connor Says Politics And Courts Don’t Mix

Retired United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor explained, “the legitimacy of the judicial branch rests entirely on its promise to be fair and impartial” and if the public loses faith in that — if the public believes that judges are “just politicians in robes” — there’s no reason to respect judge’s opinions any more than the “opinions of the real politicians representing the electorate.”



O’Connor has it exactly right. To perform their constitutional duty, judges have to answer to the law and the constitution — not to political pressure.

Politics and courts don’t mix-O’Connor

Judicial independence means, at least, that the judiciary is neither dominated nor controlled by the political branches and that it is disentangled to the extent possible from the forces that influence those branches’ policy choices.

If judges answer to political parties and electoral majorities to the same degree as legislators, the courts risk being perceived as mere shadow legislatures.