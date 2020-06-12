Govt Slashes Fertilizer Price from MK20,000 to MK5000

Malawi government has slashed price for the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) Fertilizer from MK 20,000 to MK 5000 for a 50 Kg bag.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Josepha Mwanamvekha disclosed the good tidings on Friday in his 2020/21 budget statement at New Parliament building in Lilongwe.

The Government has also increased beneficiaries for FISP program from 900, 000 to One Million beneficiaries in the 2020/21 financial year.

According to the Minister, the Farm Input Subsidy Programme has been allocated MK38 billion.