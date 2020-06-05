Chaos In Machinga As Chilima’s Private Security Shoots Two Demonstrators

In pain: One of the victims being given first aid by well-wishers

One man’s walk of faith to a mosque in Machinga to pray has ended in tragedy after Saulos Chilima’s bodyguard shot him and another person to death on Friday. And there are reports of the community going amok, bitter with the shooting.

Chilima travelled to Nselema in Machinga to conduct a rally there but things turned ugly on his way to the venue as people around Nselema blocked the road.

Speaking in an audio that is circulating on WhatsApp, an eyewitness reports that people prevented Chilima from proceeding to the venue of the rally in revenge that Chilima has been insulting Malawi’s former President Bakili Muluzi. The area is Muluzi’s home.

In the ensuing fracas, Chilima’s bodyguard sprayed bullets killing two people and injuring several. One of the people that the bodyguard has killed was innocently on his way to the mosque for prayers, the eyewitness said.

And there are pictures circulating on social media of another young man and a woman battling for their lives after sustaining bullet wounds. The woman is in full UDF colours and it is reported she was on her way to a UDF rally in the area.

According to the eyewitness after the incident, the community mobilized to retaliate the death and injuries of their own people. Chilima has earned the description of a violent person after brandshing catapults in his rallies.

But more significantly he has been supporting Human Rights Defenders Coalition in organizing violent demonstrations where he has also participated. At the height of their violence, the opposition protestors killed in cold blood a police officer, Superintendent Imedi Usuman, by stoning him. The killing took place in Lilongwe but Imedi hailed from Mangochi.