Msundwe DPP Defectors in Hiding; MCP-UTM Thirsty for Their Blood

By Kumbukani Phiri

Deserted House for DPP Supporter at Msundwe

Hundreds of People who declared to have joined the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance from Msundwe area in Lilongwe are said to be hiding and living fear.

The people defected to Mighty DPP-UDF alliance over the week during a rally conducted by President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate Atupele Muluzi at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

Never Again: looted house at Msundwe

In an interview with one of Victim (name withheld for security reasons) said officials Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its political bedfellow UTM has vowed to skin them alive for supporting Mighty DPP-UDF alliance.

The Victim further said that their houses and properties have been looted by the MCP-UTM thugs and currently most of them have fled the area fighting for their dear lives.

One of the looted house

The Constitution of the Republic of Malawi under section 31 states that: “every person shall have the right to freedom of association, which shall include the freedom to form associations.”

Last year, MCP and UTM thugs at Msundwe also killed a Police officer Usumani Imedi who was brutally killed for discharging his duties as police officer.