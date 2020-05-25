Transport Minister Jooma Launches Multi-Billion Road Projects in Chiradzulu

By Memory Chatonda

Chiradzulu May 25, Mana: Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma has described the launching two road construction projects in Chiradzulu as a milestone to ease transportation problems the district was facing.

Transport and Public Works Minister Ralph Jooma symbolically collects sand in a wheelbarrow to mark the start of the construction works- Memory Chatonda (MANA)

He said the project is expected to link outlying areas of Chiradzulu South Constituency to the country’s major cities and towns.

On Saturday, The Minister alongside the area’s Member of Parliament, Joseph Mwanamvekha rolled out construction works in Chiradzulu for the Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road and the Mikolongwe-Chikaonda-Thumbwe-PIM road.

“So far, in this financial year alone, we have started construction of over 22 roads. We are constructing 12 of the roads using low volume seal but the other ten are going to be top quality roads. All these roads are being upgraded to bituminous surface level,” Jooma said.

Expected to be implemented over a period of nine months, he said, the two projects would improve interlink trade and further spar various projects to be undertaken by the government in the area.

“The Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road will connect Midima road with the Limbe-Mloza border road shortening the distance between the two points. This will lead to reduced transport costs and improve the business environment,” Jooma observed.

Mota-Engil will construct the 10 kilometre stretch on the Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road budgeted at K4.2 billion while Top Range Civil Engineering Contractors will carry out works on the 10 kilometre Mikolongwe-Chikaonda-Thumbwe-PIM road stretch pegged at K 3.7 billion.

Commenting on the projects, Mwanamvekha said the projects emphasize government’s determination to improve the state of infrastructure in the constituency.

“We have a number of facilities in this area. We have hospitals, a teacher training college as well as schools.

The coming of the project will spur businesses and at the same time, transportation of patients from here to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital or Chiradzulu District Hospital will be made easy,” he said.

In 2018, Government developed the national master plan aimed at growing the country’s economy through the enhancement of the transport sector which, according to Jooma, would go a long way in improving the transport sector through road construction.

The Roads Authority (RA) has been designated the implementing agency in both road projects.