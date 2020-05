Connect on Linked in

Malawi has registered its fourth Covid-19 death, officials from Ministry of Heath Confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, the deceased is a 73-year-old man from Lilongwe.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika confirmed the first three cases of Covid-19 on 2 April 2020.

Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 33 recoveries.