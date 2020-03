Mutharika Made the appointments

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed three new judges of the High Court of Malawi.

The newly appointed Judges are Mr. Jabber Alide, Ms. Chimwemwe Kamowa and Mr. Texious Masoamphambe.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the appointments are with immediate effect.

Section 111(2) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi gives power to the president to appoint High Court Judges.