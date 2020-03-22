Fischer Hang His Boots

Nyasa Big Bullets left winger Fisher Kondowe has officially retired from active football to pave way from the young stars in the club.

The former Malawi National Team, the Flames and Black Leopards Star, Anong’a Kondowe disclosed that he will be given another position at Nyasa Big Bullets club.

” I have played for 15 years in the Super League and seven years in South Africa. I think this is a no mean achievement.

I remain a Bullets member and I thank the Bullets family for the love and support,” Kondowe told a local media.

Kondowe joined Bullets in 1998 and left the club in 2004 to join Umtata Bushbucks in South Africa where he played for a season.

He then moved to Black Leopards where he played for the team for four years before switching to Bloemfontein Celtic for a year.

The 43 year old star Kondowe then returned to Leopards in 2010 before re-joining Bullets to present day.