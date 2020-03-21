PSLCE, MSCE Time Tables Suspended

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has suspended the 2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations timetables.

The suspension follows President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s declaration of state of disaster in the country following the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The President also ordered the closure of all school, colleges and other institutions of higher learning.

According to a statement from MANEB, the Board will come up with new timetables after the schools reopen.

MANEB has since appealed to PSLCE candidates to safely keep their examination Identity cards, which they are likely to have received.

In his state of address on Friday evening, among others President Professor Mutharika banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

A travel ban on foreign nationals from countries highly affected by the Coronavirus disease has also been put in place by the state.

The Malawian leader, President Mutharika also disclosed that government has set aside MK2.5 billion to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country has not yet registered any coronavirus case, thus according to Ministry of Health officials.