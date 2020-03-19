Prison Sisters Ready For SR Netball League

By Evance Chisiano, MANA

Zomba based Prison Sisters who emerged champions for the Eastern Region Presidential Netball Cup say they are determined to defend the regional championship and perform wonders in the Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) National Presidential Netball competition.

The team is looking forward to compete in the Southern Region Netball League to stop the Kukoma Diamonds dominance.

Prison Sisters coach-player, Chisomo Chiona made the remarks on Thursday at the end of the Eastern Region Presidential Competition at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba where the team emerged winners over another Zomba-based Malawi Air Force Queens by 48 baskets to 31.

Prison Sisters emerged the champions among 14 teams that came from Zomba, Mangochi, Balaka, Machinga, Phalombe and Chiradzulu in the Eastern Region tournament.

Chiona remained optimistic to compete well in the National Presidential Netball Cup as well as in the SRNL, saying the Eastern Region Presidential Netball competition has motivated them to move further into national and regional competitions.

“We’re geared and will train hard knowing that we will face tough teams. Infact we would like to stop Kukoma Diamonds dominance,” Chiona said while looking back at its recent performance in the just ended Eastern Region Netball contest.

Kukoma Diamonds are the current champions of SRNL after defeating old age rivals the Tigresses.

Apart from Prison Sisters and the Malawi Air Force Queens, Zomba featured KC Sisters and Triggers from the Cobbe Barracks while Balaka was represented by Livirivi Sisters and Admarc Sisters which came third in the competition.

Maritime Queens which came fourth and Mangochi Sisters represented Mangochi as Liwonde Sisters and Liwonde Queens carried Machinga flag into the competition which saw them performing below the four best teams.

Among the 14 competing teams were also Chiradzulu Sisters and Triple C while Phalombe sent Phalombe Queens and Migowi Super Queens to try their luck which proved futile.

“We maintained team spirit; we coordinated very well and this is why we won the game,” Chiona said, adding that good preparations also helped the team to come on top of the rest.