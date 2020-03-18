Nundwe, Namangale Already Retired – Official

EX-MDF Chief Vincent Nundwe

The replacement of Malawi Defence Force Commander Vincent Nundwe and his deputy Clement Namangale should not raise eyebrows since the two retired one year ago.

In an interview with a senior government official on Wednesday said Nundwe and Namangale were put on contracts.

“Vincent Nundwe retired on 20th December one year ago,” a senior government official said.

President Professor Peter Mutharika has replaced Nundwe with General Peter Andrew Lapken Namathanga. He has also replaced Namangale with Lieutenant General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.

Nundwe has since welcomed the replacement and thanked Mutharika for giving him an opportunity to serve in the military as General.