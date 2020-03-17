Outgoing MDF Commander Nundwe Thanks Mutharika For Opportunity

File Photo: Mutharika and out-going army chief Nundwe

Outgoing Malawi Defence Force Commander Vincent Nundwe has thanked President Professor Peter Mutharika for according him an opportunity to serve as Commander of the Malawi Defence Force.

President Professor Mutharika has replaced Nundwe with General Peter Andrew Lapken Namathanga.



He has also promoted and appointed Lieutenant General Davis Sesatino Mtachi as Deputy Army Commander replacing Clement Namangale.

Nundwe, who retired one year ago and was put on contract, said he was going out a happy man.

“It’s presidential prerogative…just like Ministers they were appointed but the president dissolved the cabinet.

I was appointed and now I am out. I am glad I was accorded this opportunity,’ said Nundwe.