OXFAM In 50:50 Elect, Retain Her Campaign

By Maston Kaiya, MANA

We have started this campaign – Mihowa

OXFAM Malawi has commended people of Bwanje North constituency for voting for a female candidate, Nancy Chaola Mdooko in the May 2019 parliamentary elections.

OXFAM Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa made the remarks on Friday at Sharpe Valley School ground during a 50:50 Elect and Retain Her campaign meeting.

She said OXFAM’s 50:50 campaign was in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) vision and recommendations regarding gender equality and equity.

“We have started this campaign after evaluating what we discussed with the Ministry of Gender and female MP’s themselves on their needs as discussed in July 2019 at a breakfast meeting.

“As OXFAM we want visibility for the female parliamentary candidates so that they get elected while the current MP’s retain their seats,” said Mihowa and disclosed that the campaign will go to all the 193 constituencies across the country.

Mihowa further highlighted that there are currently 45 female legislators representing 23 percent and was hopeful to have more women in the next elections.

Member of Parliament for Nsanje North, Esther Mcheka Chilenje who is also in her 3rd term as a legislator urged various organizations to embrace what OXFAM is doing in the 50:50 Elect and Retain Her campaign. She urged other organizations not to wait until elections time but to start now.

She observed that the population of women is bigger than that of men and urged all female voters to vote for their female candidates.

In her remarks, Mdooko promised full commitment to the people of her constituency.

Her Royal Highness, Inkosikazi Gomani V, wife to Paramount Chief Gomani V, commended OXFAM for the campaign and assured female MPs of the Royal family’s total support.