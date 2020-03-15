Manganya Says Can’t Associate with MCP , Dumps Chilima’s UTM

Good Old Days: Chilima and Usi at Comesa Hall in Blantyre

The Opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) Vice President Micheal Usi on Sunday revealed that he will not be part of UTM-MCP alliance.

Usi popularly known Manganya was speaking at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during a Political rally.

He said he cannot associate with Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-which is commonly known as a ‘blood and crocodile’ party.

“I will not be part of the alliance, I have other important things to do,” said Usi who was Dr. Saulos Chilima’s runningmate during May Presidential elections.

Taking his turn, Party’s President Chilima admitted that his briefcase party (UTM) cannot defeat Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hence selling it to crocodiles.