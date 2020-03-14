Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: The Case Of Ralph Kasambara

It’s now exactly two years since embattled lawyer, murder convict and former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara was released on bail by the Supreme Court of Appeal pending conclusion of his appeal.

Kasambara was convicted together with Pika Manondo and Emmanuel Kumwembe for attempting to kill former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo on cashgate related issues.

Manondo and Kumwembe were however denied bail and as for Mphwiyo he is still carrying one of the bullets in his chin.

Two years after his bail, there has been no progress on his appeal case fueling speculations that his close links with most judges is the reason he is enjoying life outside prison, clubbing and partying around while his accomplices are still rotting in jail. Where is justice?

We believe in the independence of our Judiciary, however, failing to conclude a case of someone who was already convicted by the lower court in a period of more than three years is raising eyebrows from the public.

Our Judiciary is already said to be dominated by people from northern region and the delays in concluding the Kasambara case can be seen as a ploy to protect him because he is coming from the same region. It also brings to life speculation that Ralph remote controls the judiciary.

We would like to appeal to the Chief Justice, Justice Andrew Nyirenda SC, to work towards expediting the case for the Judiciary to gain it’s lost trust. Why only Kasambara? A convict?

We ask the Director of Public Prosecution to see to it that this case comes to a conclusion in the soonest of time.

We plead with the Judiciary to remember that justice delayed is justice denied…..