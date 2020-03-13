Othakarhaka Foundation Urges Students to Fear God

By Sam Majamanda, MANA

Mulanje based local Non-governmental Organization Othakarhaka Foundation Executive Director, Idah Puliwa on Tuesday advised secondary school learners to put God first in their education if they are to succeed.

Puliwa made the remarks during a donation of school materials to learners under its bursary scheme in various secondary schools in the district.

She said through her life experience she learnt intelligence and hard work alone are not enough for someone to succeed in life, but seeking God too.

“Sometimes you fail to go beyond some levels in life not because you are not trying hard but maybe because you have forgotten to ask God to be with you; so we want our bursary beneficiaries to take note of this so that they do not end up in such misery,” she said in an interview.

Her organization donated school uniforms, shoes and back packs to over 100 learners from Chambe, Milonga, Chikonde, Providence and Stera Maris Secondary schools, all worth K4.5 Million.

According to Puliwa, this was in response to needs that were identified among most of the organization’s bursary beneficiaries.

Receiving the donation one of the beneficiaries, Faith Mphanda thanked the organization saying the assistance would go a long way in improving the learners’ class performance.

She also commended the organization for reminding them on the need to replenish their spirituality at the same time they are pursuing their various educational ambitions.

The Form 2 student at Providence Secondary School further called on local NGOs to emulate the gesture by Othakarhaka, suggesting that most needy learners fail to comfortably attend classes due to lack of such school needs, a thing that consequently affects their overall performance.